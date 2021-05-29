Golden Eagles “keep shaking” at C-USA Tournament

RUSTON, La. (WDAM) - Every warrior has his weapon of choice before going into battle.
For the Golden Eagles it’s a yellow pipe?
“Not one of ‘em can tell you exactly what it is,” said Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry. “It’s a cover for a guide wire. It’s there to protect somebody not to run into that cable.”
Maybe what it is is not the point - but why has it become an essential piece of equipment?
“We started seeing who could throw it the furthest and then it got stuck,” said sophomore pitcher Ryan Och.
“Every day they were just shaking on this wire, shaking on this wire,” said sophomore infielder Will McGillis. “It was pretty annoying.”
“I don’t know how long it had been sitting up there,” Berry said. “And I had noticed it gotten down and said, ‘Who was the one that got it down?’ They said, ‘Tanner Hall. He shakes it all the time.’ I said, ‘See, that’s a life lesson right there. You just stay persistent, you just keep shaking and keep shaking and finally something will break loose for you.’”
Okay, maybe not quite as cool an origin story as Roy Hobbs’ “Wonderboy.” But, the Eagles are 2-0 at the Conference USA Tournament.
“It’s worked,” Och said.
An event they’ve won three of the last four years.
“This group of young men understand what tradition is at Southern Miss,” Berry said. “This is something that we don’t take lightly. We just don’t like to be a participant in a tournament.”
There’s been a whole lot of shaking going on for the Golden Eagles here in Ruston and they’ll look to keep it going Saturday afternoon in the semifinals.
Southern Miss is set to play Louisiana Tech at 12:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.