Girl dies after being shot in Richland; Police releasing few details

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland Police say a girl has died after being shot during an altercation on Thursday.
Police say on May 27, a physical altercation occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend, and that during the incident, the boyfriend fired a weapon.
Police say a juvenile girl was struck by the bullet, and a day later, she succumbed to her injuries.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
It was not known if the victim was involved in the altercation herself.
Meanwhile, Ozell Lewis, 18, is being charged with culpable negligent manslaughter.
Police have not released additional details and say the case is still under investigation.
