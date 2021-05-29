Garbage collection could resume at Jackson apartment complex Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A spokeswoman for Waste Management said crews should begin picking up trash at the Belvedere Manor apartments Saturday, a day after WLBT reported that garbage there hadn’t been removed in weeks.
“We did research it and there was no collection because of delinquent payment,” said Traci Howerton, speaking on behalf of Waste Management.
She said the apartment complex had not paid its bill, and that’s why collections had stopped.
However, Howerton said Belvedere paid its bill Friday and Waste Management is expected to resume garbage collections will resume as early as Saturday.
Residents there have been dealing with the unsightly mess and smell for weeks. They said it was a health hazard for everyone who lived there, especially children.
