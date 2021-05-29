First Alert Forecast: Cooler conditions are working in for our Memorial Day Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our cold front is pushing south through the state this morning and is slowly but surely ushering in our cooler & more comfortable conditions... A few lingering showers will be possible in our southern counties today, but most of us should stay dry and partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will range from the mid 70s in Central MS to the low 80s to the south!
Lower humidity & clear skies overnight tonight will allow temperatures to fall quickly into the mid 50s by Sunday morning and afternoon highs will only top out near 80° once again. Sunday will be one of the nicest days in our 7-day forecast!
Temperatures will start off cool for the start of our Memorial Day as well, but by the afternoon hours, we’ll be back to normal with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Dry conditions will persist through the start of next week with unsettled weather back in the forecast by the end of the 7-day period.
