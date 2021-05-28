2021 Sanderson Farms Championship to host spectators

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Century Club Charities has announced that the Sanderson Farms Championship will be hosting spectators at the 2021 tournament. The tournament is scheduled to be played September 27-October 3.
This is the first time general spectators will be allowed onsite since the 2019 tournament.
Steve Jent, executive director, says they are excited to welcome back fans.
“Last year we really missed the energy our spectators create, and I’m certain this year’s field will once again be one of the best we’ve hosted,” said Jent.
Jent also ensures that they are continuing to monitor COVID-19, while creating a meaningful experience for fans.
Tickets will be digital, and all on-site transactions will be contactless.
