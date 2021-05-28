Residents of Jackson apartment complex say their trash hasn’t been picked up in weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Piles of garbage and decaying food are attracting flies and rodents at a Jackson apartment complex.
Residents told WLBT that the garbage has not been picked up for weeks at Belvedere Manor. They are now dealing with the unsightly mess and smell.
Residents say it is a health hazard for everyone who lives here, especially children.
They are now trying to find out whether the bill has been paid or if it is just negligence on the part of management.
Richard Harper, who lives at the complex, says, so far, they are not getting any answers and tenants may need to come together to find another place to dump garbage until they find out why there has not been a pick up.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.