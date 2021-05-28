Over 800 UMMC students graduate despite pandemic challenges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center held in-person commencement ceremonies for its 2021 graduating class.
Out of 862 students, 671 walked across the stage during three graduation ceremonies over two days.
Attendance was limited to promote social distancing, but ceremonies were livestreamed so that friends and family could celebrate their graduates. Ceremonies can be viewed here.
Total degrees conferred include:
- School of Medicine, 139 graduates receiving the Doctor of Medicine degree
- School of Denistry, 39 graduates receiving the Doctor of Dental Medicine degree and 20 graduates receiving the Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
- School of Nursing, 362 graduates receiving either the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, or Doctor of Nursing Practice.
- School of Graduate Studies in the Health Sciences, 106 graduates receiving either the Doctor of Philosophy or the Master of Science
- School of Health Related Professions, 187 graduates receiving either the Doctor of Physical Therapy, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, or Doctor of Health Administration; Master of Occupational Therapy, Health Sciences, Health Informatics and Information Management, Magnetic Resonance Imaging or Nuclear Medicine Technology; or Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences, Medical Laboratory Science, Health Sciences, or Health Informatics and Information Management.
- School of Population Health, nine graduates receiving either the Master of Science in Biostatistics and Data Science, Population Health Science or Population Health Management.
“Graduates of the School of Nursing’s Class of 2021 have already proven their tenacity and resolve,” Dr. Julie Sanford, dean of the School of Nursing, said during Thursday’s ceremonies.
“They have chosen to study nursing during a pandemic, coping with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that have made their studies more difficult. They have prevailed because of the care they have for their patients.”
