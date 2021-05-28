Natchez police recover several firearms from Bishop Street residence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez Police Department along with Mississippi Department of Corrections Officers recovered a number of firearms after serving seven search warrants on Keldrick Washington.
Upon arrival, Jacklyn S. Mills told police that Washington was not home. Washington attempted to escape from a side window.
After an unsuccessful attempt, Washington was taken into custody.
A search warrant was signed, and upon searching a 9MM handgun, a Norcino .566, and a Century Arms .556 were found.
A stolen law enforcement tactical vest was found as well.
Jacklyn Mills was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution, while Washington was charged with three additional counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
