Natchez police recover several firearms from Bishop Street residence
By Kailynn Johnson | May 28, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 5:45 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez Police Department along with Mississippi Department of Corrections Officers recovered a number of firearms after serving seven search warrants on Keldrick Washington.

Upon arrival, Jacklyn S. Mills told police that Washington was not home. Washington attempted to escape from a side window.

After an unsuccessful attempt, Washington was taken into custody.

A search warrant was signed, and upon searching a 9MM handgun, a Norcino .566, and a Century Arms .556 were found.

A stolen law enforcement tactical vest was found as well.

Jacklyn Mills was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution, while Washington was charged with three additional counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

