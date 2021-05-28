MSU bows out of SEC Tournament with another lopsided defeat

HOOVER, Ala. - Mississippi State baseball its second game at the SEC Tournament to No. 4 Tennessee on Thursday (May 27) at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium to end its stay at the event. The Diamond Dawgs will now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament, as the field will be announced on Monday (May 31).
Tennessee (43-15) scored four runs in the second inning to grab an early lead, before Mississippi State (40-15) got on the board with a single run in the third inning. The Volunteers added one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to build an 8-1 lead. After the Diamond Dawgs added one run in the eighth, the Vols scored four in bottom of the inning to end the game.
State had eight hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch in the game but stranded seven runners on base and hit into two double plays. Tanner Allen pushed his hitting streak to 18 games and reached base streak to 21 games with an RBI single in the third inning. Rowdey Jordan posted his 17th multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-4 day at the plate after his 38-game reached base streak ended in the tournament opener.
Christian MacLeod (5-4) allowed five runs on five hits with four strikeouts in the loss.
For Tennessee, Chad Dallas (10-1) tossed 6 2/3 innings with one run allowed on six hits. He walked one and struck out two. Jordan Beck hit a solo home run and Pete Derkay posted a multi-RBI game thanks to a three-run home run. Liam Spencer added three hits, one runs scored and two RBIs.
