MSU bows out of SEC Tournament with another lopsided defeat

Tennessee (43-15) scored four runs in the second inning to grab an early lead, before Mississippi State (40-15) got on the board with a single run in the third inning. The Volunteers added one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to build an 8-1 lead. After the Diamond Dawgs added one run in the eighth, the Vols scored four in bottom of the inning to end the game.