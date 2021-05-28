Mother of crash victim says Jackson police have yet to provide her with information on fatal wreck

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family and friends came together Thursday night to remember a young woman killed last week in a car crash on a road that’s already seen two other deadly crashes this week.
Adding to their grief, they’re still searching for answers in her death.
Keisha Perkins and dozens of family members and friends gathered for a special vigil in Natasha Perkins’ memory.
Last week, the 28-year-old was killed in a crash at the intersection of Northside and Bailey Avenue. Perkins had only recently returned home from a vacation in Mexico.
Loved ones said they still don’t know exactly what led to the crash. However, they say they’ll never forget the moment they realized Perkins was never coming home.
“I don’t know nothing,” said Keisha Perkins. “All I know is someone came to my house at, like, 1 something in the morning and said I needed to come to [University Medical Center] saying my daughter had been in a bad accident, and that the doctor wanted to talk to me. And so I went up there, they took me and my family into a a room and told me that my daughter was deceased.”
Keisha Perkins says Jackson police still have not reached out to her regarding her daughter’s crash. She says her family won’t have closure until she’s able to fully understand what happened.
She says JPD indicated to her that they would meet with her this past Monday. She tells us no officers have come by or called since her daughter was killed.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.