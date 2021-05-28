Miss. senators explain why they voted against Capitol riots commission

WASHINGTON, U.S. (WLBT) - U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith have released statements explaining their reasoning for their votes opposing legislation to investigate the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol building.
“It is my view that adding a new commission to this would inevitably delay and distract from the productive investigations already underway,” said Wicker
Wicker has detailed several reasons he says back up his decision:
- The U.S. Capitol Police, along with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, have been conducting a full investigation of the criminal activity that occurred on Jan. 6.
- The impeachment proceedings in February closely scrutinized the events on Jan. 6.
- The Office of the Inspector General has released three reports on the events of Jan. 6.
- In March, Lt. General Russell Honore, under the direction of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, completed a six-week review of security procedures at the Capitol and produced a report detailing his recommendations.
- Two Senate committees, with jurisdiction over Capitol Hill security, are working on a joint, bipartisan report to be released in the coming weeks.
“It is clear that the events of January 6 have been and will continue to be investigated by Congress and our law enforcement agencies,” Wicker said.
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a member of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, also issued a statement regarding her vote.
“The shameful attack on our Capitol on January deserves to be investigated thoroughly, but this Democratic proposal would enable a politically-skewed exercise that I cannot support.”
Hyde believes that the ongoing bipartisan congressional investigations are sufficient in improving security at the Capitol.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.