MHP: Two men killed after their vehicles collided near Utica.

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State police say two men are dead after their vehicles collided on Highway 27 in Hinds County, just north of the Utica city limits.
Mississippi Highway Patrol says Keshawn D. Carter, 29, of Edwards, was traveling northbound, and Reginald D. Jones, 25, of Hazlehurst, was traveling southbound when both vehicles collided.
MHP says Carter and Jones were the only occupants of their cars, and neither of them was wearing their seatbelt.
Investigators have not released any details on what caused the men to collide, but they’re still investigating.
