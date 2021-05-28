Friday Night & Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers will move out of the area followed by slow clearing and less humidity overnight. Temperatures will drop to near 60 degrees Saturday morning. A mixture of sunshine and clouds along with a pleasant breeze will get us into the middle and upper 70s Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning will see us in the 50s with low humidity and temperatures will rebound again only into the 70s Sunday, despite sunshine. Memorial Day will give us 50s in the morning with sunshine and 80s by afternoon, and not as pleasant when it comes to the humidity levels. Much of next week looks warm and humid with highs in the 80s and a chance for showers and thunderstorms almost daily, after the holiday. Average high this time of year is 87 and the average low is 65. Northwest wind tonight at 5mph and Northerly at 10mph Saturday. Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:01pm.