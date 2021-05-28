First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, storms to wrap up our work week...

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re wrapping up the work week with a cold front pushing south through the region... This is bringing us the potential for scattered showers and storms today, with an isolated strong-severe storm possible. Temperatures are starting off near 70° and will still reach the mid 80s this afternoon, but much cooler conditions are expected behind our cold front.
A few lingering showers will be possible in South MS tomorrow, but the main story will be the cooler high temperatures that will struggle to lift into the upper 70s. Dry conditions will even allow morning lows by Sunday to drop back into the 50s! Highs will barely reach 80° Sunday afternoon, even despite the sunshine, making for a beautiful day overall.
Temperatures will start off cool for the start of our Memorial Day as well, but by the afternoon hours, we’ll be back to normal with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Dry conditions will persist through the start of next week.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.