Consider This: Fix Mississippi’s state parks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we head into what is the unofficial start of summer, families are eager to head out on vacation, especially after a year like 2020 where many people were stuck at home. One appealing option is a getaway to a state park, just not in Mississippi. State leaders have not invested in the park system and many of the amenities are in disrepair. The budgets and staffing have been slashed in recent years. Our state parks are uninviting places. State parks officials in Mississippi say they have nearly $150 million in maintenance and repairs that need to be addressed.