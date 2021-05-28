Alcorn President among top 50 leaders in higher education

ALCORN, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Diversity’s Council has named Dr. Felecia M. Nave to its 2021 Top 50 Leaders in Higher Education during its virtual 17th annual National Diversity and Leadership Conference.
Nave is Alcorn’s 20th and first female president.
“It’s an honor to be named among some of the country’s leading educational professionals,” said Nave.
“Education plays a critical role in the holistic development of our future leaders, so it is important to recognize those who mentor the next generation.”
Nave attributes her success to those who came before her.
“This honor goes down with many other achievements that have been reach by Alcorn professionals over its 150-year existence. Alcornites have become synonymous with excellence, and I feel that had it not have been for their success and examples, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
