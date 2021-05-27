Woman killed in Walthall County crash

WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Early Thursday morning the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 48 West in Walthall County.
A 2002 Ford-F250 that was towing a trailer loaded with lumber was traveling west on Highway 48 West, when it left the roadway, overturned, and collided with a tree.
The driver, Patricia Hernandez Diaz, 35, of Tickfaw, LA, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Diaz was pronounced dead on the scene.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.