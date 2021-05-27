‘A wake-up call’: Urgency expressed from Jackson leaders to curb reckless driving after 2 deadly wrecks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Within hours, three people lost their lives on Northside Drive Wednesday, starting with a four-vehicle pileup near Livingston Road that killed two people and ending with a collision near Boyd Elementary that also claimed someone’s life.
While the cause has not been determined in either wreck, some question whether speed or carelessness played a role.
“These latest traffic fatalities are a wake-up call that we need to be proactive and take action in a thoughtful and quick way,” said Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote. “I think there is a high sense of urgency on the council.”
Several employees who work along Northside Drive say they see people speeding often, sometimes racing.
Despite that, the city still doesn’t have expanded measures to deal with street racing or reckless driving, nor has it specifically addressed the Jackson Police Department’s general orders, which restrict high-speed pursuits except in cases involving violent felonies.
It will have something in place to deal with some of that soon, however.
The Jackson City Council this week drafted an ordinance that will impose stiffer fines, jail time and even have the offender’s vehicle towed if that person drives recklessly, defined to include street racing, donuts and other behavior.
“[The clerk of council] pushed this out and had this written, you know, had this research in two days,” Council President Aaron Banks said. “We were able to turn around and get it on the agenda on that Tuesday. And in the meeting, I expressed urgency, and it’s not going to be a long process.”
When asked if the process will likely move faster after Wednesday’s deadly crashes, Foote said he hopes it does.
“Oh my gosh, I really hope so. This is a matter that needs our attention and the citizens are crying out for that, you know, that attention to address this,” Foote said.
Banks said the ordinance will be brought up Tuesday during the Law Enforcement Ad-Hoc Committee meeting to hash out specifics.
From there, he expects it to be on the council’s agenda for its next meeting in less than two weeks and will push for it to be effective immediately if approved.
