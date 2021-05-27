Traveling firefighter dies in Natchez after jumping a fence, falling 100 feet

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A traveling firefighter from Colorado fell to his death after jumping a fence in Natchez.
Natchez Police Department Commander Scott Frye says Evan Batson, 34, who was employed with the U.S. Forest Service as a traveling fireman, was with co-workers when the incident occurred.
Batson and his co-workers had gone to dinner and, afterwards, were walking to a nearby casino. Batson decided to take a shortcut by jumping a fence near the Bridge of Sighs on the Natchez Bluff.
Commander Frye says the drop was about 100 feet down.
Batson’s co-workers, who are trained EMTs, were able to get to him and began giving him first-aid before calling 911.
Frye says his department does not believe Batson’s fall was intentional.
