Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high reached 91 degrees, which is the first time we’ve touched 90 degrees in Jackson this year, thereby making it the warmest day of the year so far. Ironically, a strong cold front is coming our way Friday. While it’s strong, we are not expecting much weather with it. A few showers or even a thunderstorm are possible tomorrow morning, Friday and into early Saturday. Severe weather potential looks minimal and is ranked marginal at this point. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s. It will be muggy and a few showers possible. Saturday will be a little cooler and so will Sunday with both days giving us lows in the 50s and highs only in the upper 70s. Sunday looks to be the best day of this holiday weekend, with sunshine, low humidity and pleasant temperatures. Memorial Day will be pleasant with highs in the 80s, a little more humidity, but plenty of sunshine. Average high today is 87 and the average low this time of year is 66. Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8pm.