Secretary of State will not challenge ruling that killed Initiative 65

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson will not challenge the Supreme Court’s recent decision that ended Initiative 65 before it began.
Watson explained his decision on Twitter, saying he believed the effort would not be fruitful, and said it would only spend tax dollars and give people false hope.
It’s been nearly two weeks since the Mississippi Supreme Court overturned the initiative, which would have legalized medical marijuana in the state.
Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler challenged Initiative 65 after it passed overwhelmingly among voters in November. She argued the process for getting the initiative on the ballot was unconstitutional, because the process was written when Mississippi had five congressional districts, and there are currently four.
The ruling means moving forward, no initiatives will be able to be brought forward in the future. Read the full ruling here.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.