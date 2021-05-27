Ridgeland students win big in World Championship robotics

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland High School robotics team brought home two World Championship wins.
The team competed at the virtual 2021 VEX World Championship comprised of 190 teams from 55 different nations from around the world.
Students won both the Build Award and the Innovate Award.
The World Championship Build Award is presented to the team with the most durable robot. Criteria is based on how well the robot holds up under competition conditions, as well as attention to safety and design details.
The World Championship Innovated Award is presented to the team that has exhibited the best robot design process. This includes a detailed engineering notebook with clear and organized documentation. The team must also demonstrate effective time management and an understanding of game strategy and robotic design.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.