Poll: 29% of Americans still don’t think President Biden’s victory was legit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent poll shows Americans’ attitudes towards former president Donald Trump and the current president, Joe Biden.
The Quinnipiac University National Poll found that 66% of Republicans wish to see the Trump make another run for the White House.
Another 85% of Republicans said they want to see candidates who mostly agree with Trump. This compared to 53% of Americans who want to see candidates who disagree with Trump.
Two-thirds of Republican respondents, 66%, also said that Biden’s victory was not legitimate. Overall, though, 64% of respondents did say that his victory was legitimate compared to 29% who said it wasn’t.
When asked about Biden job performance so far, the poll’s results found that 49% of Americans approve of his job as president with 52% of respondents saying he’s doing about how they expected.
Biden is underwater when it comes to his foreign policy, gun policy and immigration issues.
On foreign policy, 44% of Americans disapprove while 39% approve. On gun policy, 49% disapprove and 35% approve. And on immigration issues, 35% approve while 52% disapprove.
