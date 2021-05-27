Police offer reward for information after 24-year-old Crystal Springs woman shot, killed

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest after a woman was shot and killed.
On Saturday, March 22, at approximately 9:25 p.m., Crystal Springs police responded to 507 West Railroad Ave. for a reported shooting.
Once there, officers discovered that two people that had been shot.
The female victim, Lakiya Garrett, 24, was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim, Demario Wilson, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.
