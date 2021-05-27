Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Amite Co. girl who may be traveling towards Louisiana

LIBERTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old in Amite County.
Emily Nicole Murray of Liberty is described as a white female who is five feet, two inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has curly shoulder-length, grayish-blue hair and brown eyes.
Murray was last seen Thursday around 3:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Highway 569 South in Amite County. She was wearing blue jeans with rips on the front and a black hoodie.
Emily may be accompanied by two Black males who are believed to be in a 2012 red Nissan Altima bearing Louisiana tag 852CTT. It last seen traveling south on Highway 569 South towards Louisiana.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Emily Nicole Murray, they are asked to contact the Amite County Sheriff Department at 601-657-8057.
