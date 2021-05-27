Man dies in fatal Crystal Springs shooting, deputies say

A man is dead following a fatal shooting in Crystal Springs, according to the Crystal Springs Sheriff’s Office. (Source: WALB)
By Jordon Gray | May 27, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 7:42 AM

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead following a fatal shooting in Crystal Springs, according to the Crystal Springs Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspect, Marqell Sanders,27, has been taken into custody and charged with the murder of 44-year-old David Hill.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on May 26 around 11:41 p.m. on the 100 block of Thomas Circle.

Police say they do not have a motive for the shooting and are still investigating.

