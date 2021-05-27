JMAA reports triple-digit increase in flights in and out of Jackson-Evers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Activities at the Jackson airport have rebounded nicely compared to the low point of activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to airport officials.
Jackson Municipal Airport Authority is reporting a 118 percent increase in flights for the month of April when compared to the same month 2020.
At the same time, the number of passengers last month was up 1200 percent and air cargo activity was up 18 percent.
Numbers are rebounding so well that Boyd Group International, an aviation forecasting and consulting group, projects JAN to surpass its best year for passengers on record, which was 2019.
Even with the bright spots, there is still room for growth.
JMAA is reporting a decrease in flights out of Hawkins Field, a number they say will rebound when work is finished on a runway project there.
It was not known when that work would be completed.
JMAA reports a total of 5,770 flights coming in or out of the airport for April 2021, compared to the roughly 2,600 flights that left or came into the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport last April.
The authority reports that April also saw an increase in the number of passengers coming through the airport, with 55,045 for April 2021, compared to 4,700 passengers last year.
Airport officials credit the increase to strong demand for travel in the “post-vaccine environment.”
They also say numbers will grow even more once Southwest and Frontier Airlines begin operations there and as Delta Airlines brings back its B717 mainline jets in early June.
JMAA says numbers for Delta were already increasing in early May, as the airliner ended its policy blocking off middle seats.
The airline implemented plans to block middle seats and limit plane capacity in response to the pandemic.
