JMAA releases safety information for summer travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There has been a significant increase in flight reservations leading up to Memorial Day and summer vacation according to the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.
Peak travel is expected to occur between Thursday through June 2.
With many planning to travel throughout the next few days, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority has a few tips to help ensure a safe trip.
JMAA has installed multiple hand sanitizer stations throughout JAN and Hawkins Field Airport.
The company has also posted multiple safety signage and announcements throughout airports as well as their social media pages.
JMAA advises customers to wear face coverings, wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, and to remain home and/or postpone travel when sick.
JMAA encourages customers to visit www.iflyjackson.com to find real time information on flights. Information regarding holiday travel, airline and rental car reservation sites, and parking availability can be found at www.jmaa.com.
