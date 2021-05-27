Jackson Public Schools announce summer meals program

By Kailynn Johnson | May 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 4:49 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Child Nutrition Department of the Jackson Public Schools District will be offering its summer food service program June 7-July 16 from 11 a.m-12:30 p.m each week day.

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be served at the following participating school sites:

  • Blackburn Middle School
  • Galloway Elementary School
  • Jim Hill High School
  • Kirksey Middle School
  • Lake Elementary School
  • Marshall Elementary School
  • McWillie Elementary School
  • Peeples Middle School
  • Powell Middle School
  • Spann Elementary
  • Van Winkle Elementary School
  • Walton Elementary School

