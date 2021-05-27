Jackson Public Schools announce summer meals program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Child Nutrition Department of the Jackson Public Schools District will be offering its summer food service program June 7-July 16 from 11 a.m-12:30 p.m each week day.
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be served at the following participating school sites:
- Blackburn Middle School
- Galloway Elementary School
- Jim Hill High School
- Kirksey Middle School
- Lake Elementary School
- Marshall Elementary School
- McWillie Elementary School
- Peeples Middle School
- Powell Middle School
- Spann Elementary
- Van Winkle Elementary School
- Walton Elementary School
