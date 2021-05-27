First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy late week to milder, drier weekend

THURSDAY: High pressure hangs out over the region; though a few isolated showers and storm may bubble up with the daytime heating. After starting off in the 60s to lower 70s; we’ll see highs in the upper 80s to around 90 again through the afternoon hours. Any downpours will dissipate after sunset with lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
FRIDAY: A front is poised to move through the region through Friday afternoon and evening – yielding a scattered opportunity of rain and storms to round out the work week and head into the holiday weekend. Outside of any storms that are able to flare up – expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs, generally, in the 80s. Scattered storms may continue for a few hours after sunset, but generally taper overnight with lows in the 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Navigating through the Memorial Day weekend, chances for showers and storm will click down through Saturday as our front slips farther south. Best opportunity of rain will be south of I-20 with highs in the lower 80s. By Sunday, lower humidity and mild highs in the 80s will return amid sunshine. We’ll quickly rebound highs back into the middle and upper 80s by Memorial Day Monday. A few isolated storms could sneak into the fold Tuesday and Wednesday – better rain chances hold off until late week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
