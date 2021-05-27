Citizens of Copiah County ‘very concerned’ due to rise in violent crime

COPIAH COUNTY Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities in Copiah County say they’re seeing an uptick in violent crimes. Law enforcement says gun violence is escalating and more and more youth are involved.
Copiah County has already seen 5 homicides this year when they normally only see a couple in a year. In Crystal Springs, shootings are on the rise.
The police department parking lot is full of cars being held for evidence, riddled with bullet holes.
County and city law enforcement say it’s due in part to local gangs battling it out in the streets. They say adults are helping arm teens with high powered assault rifles.
The sheriff’s department and police have a plan to crack down on the violence and will begin executing it in the coming days.
Sheriff Byron Swilley said, “The people of this county are very concerned and they should be, of course. We’re just as concerned as our citizens and I want to assure them, our citizens, that we’re going to get this under control sooner than later.”
Sheriff Swilley says many in the community are scared to aid in their investigations for fear of retaliation. They’re now working to build stronger trust with residents in efforts to take back their streets.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.