Canton man pleads guilty, sentenced to 11 years in fentanyl trafficking scheme

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man pleaded guilty to his part in a scheme to distribute 380 pills containing fentanyl.
A judge sentenced Justin Williams, 26, to eleven years behind bars with no possibility of parole or early release.
“In this particular case, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department kept almost 400 potentially deadly pills off the streets and out of the hands of our young people,” District Attorney Bramlett said.
Special agents say counterfeit pain pills are causing a spike in overdose deaths in Mississippi. The pills often contained fentanyl which is an opioid that is 100 times more potent than morphine.
The pills, laced with drugs, can look identical to hydrocodone, oxycodone, or Xanax.
“Fentanyl is not to be experimented with…the first time may be the end,” Bramlett added. “Fentanyl does not forgive—one pill can kill.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 80,000 people died of a drug overdose in the United States from June 2019 through May 2020.
“Overdose victims often are not prior drug abusers…some are simply offered the deadly pill at a party or other similar venue, and unfortunately, they do not survive,” Bramlett said.
