Canton alderman faces tresspassing charge following probable cause hearing

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County judge has found probable cause to charge Canton Alderman Eric Gilkey with trespassing.
Wednesday, Judge Staci O’Neal ruled there was enough evidence for the charge to be brought against the longtime Canton alderman and current mayor pro tempore.
The case will now be remanded to Madison County Justice Court, where a trial date will be set.
The charge was one of two brought by Canton Municipal Utilities employee Derrick Brent.
Brent, an assistant water operator with the utility provider, also alleged Gilkey was stalking him because Brent wanted to weed out corruption within the CMU agency.
Brent said he has a video showing Gilkey going into his backyard without permission. He said Gilkey was driving a CMU vehicle when he arrived at his home.
“He didn’t have any business in the back of my home,” he said. “He didn’t have no business trespassing on my property.”
Brent said he was notified that Gilkey was trespassing by a contractor building a patio in his backyard. He said he pulled over on the side of the road to look at the video via his cell phone.
Brent said he contacted former CMU board member Glen Cotton, who told him to tell his supervisor.
After talking to his manager, he went to justice court and filed a complaint. “The judge threw out the stalking (charge), but found enough evidence to go along with trespassing,” he said.
Gilkey, who represents Ward Six on the city board, also is an employee for CMU, serving as vice president of safety and damage prevention.
The alderman recently has come under fire from two former CMU commissioners, after Gilkey voted to remove them from office.
At a special meeting on May 7, the board of aldermen voted to remove Glen Cotton and Jo Lynn Michael from the CMU board on a vote of 3-2-2, with Gilkey, Daphne Simms, and Les Penn voting in favor.
Opposed were Aldermen Tim Taylor and Lafayette Wales, while Rodriquez Brown and Fred Esco abstained, Cotton said.
They say had Gilkey not voted, they would still be on the board. They believe Gilkey should have recused himself because he works for the agency.
Cotton said he was targeted because he wanted to look into several complaints from CMU employees regarding Gilkey.
“I think that Mr. Gilkey was aware there had been accusations made of him for harassment of CMU employees. At the last (CMU meeting), I addressed the issue,” Cotton said. “From what I gather, Ms. Jo Lynn asked a question for two.
“I guess he figured it would be in his best interest to remove us before we find out the details,” Cotton added.
According to unofficial minutes from the April 6 CMU commission meeting, Cotton made a motion to suspend three CMU employees, including Gilkey, for seven days.
That motion died on a 2-3 vote, with Cotton and the late Robert Chinn voting in favor.
Cotton made another motion at the same meeting to “examine Vice-Presidents Marty Hopkins, Tracy Davis, and Eric Gilkey,” and that measure was approved on a 5-0 vote. It was unclear the details behind what the board would examine.
Michael and Cotton say they were removed from their positions at a special board of aldermen weeks later.
It was unclear if Michael and Cotton were appealing the board’s decision.
CMU serves approximately 4,000 customers in Canton. It sets the rates for water, sewer gas, and electricity. Rates have to be approved by the CMU board and by the Public Service Commission.
Members of the CMU board are appointed by the Canton Board of Aldermen and serve five-year terms. They earn about $1,500 a month in compensation, Cotton said.
Gilkey, who is not seeking re-election, could not be reached for comment.
A copy of the judge’s order is shown below.
