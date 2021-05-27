BBB: Beware of scammers ahead of Memorial Day travel weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you plan to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, the Better Business Bureau has a warning for travelers.
Beware of scammers this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
The BBB says they’re seeing an increasing number of travelers getting taken advantage of.
If you plan to fly, rent a vehicle or hotel, there are some things you should look out for.
A common scam targeting travelers right now is bogus travel agents, fake tickets, and hotel listings.
Experts say your best bet is to book directly with the airline or hotel by calling its local number and use a credit card, rather than debit, because of the better fraud protections.
Also, be careful when you’re renting a car online.
The BBB says don’t be misled by travel discounts and deceptive marketing tactics from sites claiming to offer the “best deals.”
Remember to do your research and use common sense.
If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
