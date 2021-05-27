Arrests made after Madison County auto burglaries

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison Police Department has arrested two individuals believed to be involved in vehicle break-ins. They were identified as Kentario Buie, 19, and Marcavious Palmer,18.
Earlier this morning, police responded to the Woods Crossing subdivision after a resident reported a car alarm and suspicious person in the area.
Police later determined that several vehicles were broken into in the Woods Crossing, Tidewater, Sandalwood and Highwoods subdivisions.
A third individual who is believed to be involved was identified as Devin Isaiah Bates,19. An arrest warrant for auto burglary has been obtained for Bates.
