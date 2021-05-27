ACLU: Miss. ICE center ‘one of the largest’ COVID-19 outbreak sites in the country

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The American Civil Liberties Union is demanding COVID-19 vaccines be accessible to immigrants detained at the Adams County Detention Center.
ACLU says that ICE has not been transparent about the number of people detained nor the vaccine protocols in place.
“At least 586 detained people having contracted COVID-19 at the Adams County Detention Center, making it the site of one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in ICE detention facilities nationwide,” said Delana Tavakol, SMART Justice Advocate at the ACLU of Mississippi.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Field Office Director Diane L. Witte, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tae Johnson received a letter from ACLU stating less than seven percent of ICE detainees nationwide have acquired a COVID-19 vaccine as of May 7.
“Over the course of the pandemic, ICE detention facilities have been some of the worst hotspots for the spread of COVID-19, with positivity rates five times greater than prison and 20 times greater than the general U.S. population,” said Eunice Cho, senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s National Prison Project.
In April, ACLU called to shut down 39 ICE facilities, with Adams County’s Detention Facility being on the list. So far, two of the 39 facilities have closed.
