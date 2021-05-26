90-year-old woman among those killed in multi-car crash on W Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were killed and multiple were injured after a wreck in Jackson Wednesday afternoon.
Jackson police reported two confirmed fatalities due to the crash. Four people were injured, 3 critically.
Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has identified those killed as 90-year-old Susie Mason and 62-year-old James Burton.
First responders at the scene were performing CPR and running IV’s to the wounded after the four vehicles crashed into each other.
Sam Brown, spokesperson for the Jackson police, said, “We have two deceased in this accident. We have four that were taken to the hospital, three of them were critical. One has non-life-threatening injuries.”
Police are now trying to determine if speed or reckless driving was a cause of the accident. Witnesses are being questioned but they did not call police to report the accident when it happened.
“No one called 911 on this accident. One of our patrol officers happened to be coming in this area and rolled up on this accident. You had a crowd of people out here and there were some witnesses on the scene when the officer arrived, and the officer asked did anyone dial 911? Everybody said they were going to. Our accident investigators right now, they’re putting the pieces together trying to decide exactly what happened.”
A man who had a friend injured in the wreck said it was the driver of a Buick that caused the wreck and then the deadly chain reaction.
Jackson police accident reconstructionists will have to return to the scene in the coming days and try to figure out how this accident happened and determine who was responsible.
