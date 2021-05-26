Vicksburg man arrested after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend.
James Craft II, 20, was arrested Tuesday at the Hayes Street Apartments on charges of kidnapping and felony possession of marijuana.
Craft is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend from an address on Oak Street and taking her to the Hayes Street Apartments.
While searching his vehicle, officers also found 100 grams of marijuana.
Craft appeared in court on Wednesday and was given a bond of $85,000.
