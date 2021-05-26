‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle dies at 91

FILE - Illustrator Eric Carle reads from "Baby Bear, Baby Bear, What Do You See?" on Oct. 1, 2007 in New York. The beloved children’s author and illustrator whose classic works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died. Carle was 91. Through books like “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” “Do You Want to Be My Friend?” and “From Head to Toe,” Carle introduced universal themes in simple words and bright colors. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File/AP)