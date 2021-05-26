Travel business booming as many plan to get out of town this Memorial Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the first holiday to kick off a busy summer travel season! People across the state and country are gearing up for Memorial Day Weekend.
Over at McGehee Cruise & Vacation in Jackson, travel agent and manger Jessica Byrd says business is booming.
Both the roadways and airports are expected to be packed with people. Over at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, air travelers were preparing to board flights and getting a jump start on the holiday weekend.
Byrd says the increase in travel has a lot to do with the world reopening and more people getting vaccinated.
“I think it’s a mix of all of it. Definitely, as people are getting vaccinated they are just ready to go. With a lot of the COVID restrictions being lifted, it’s making it slightly easier for people to travel.
“It is still kind of difficult with some international destinations because they do require that. U.S. citizens get that COVID negative test in order to fly home from their national destination,” said Byrd.
Not everyone is ready to hit the road or get on a plane to travel out-of-town during a pandemic. Some say they would rather enjoy the holiday right here in Mississippi.
“I am just planning on getting with the family and cooking out and just trying to take it easy, " said Jackson resident.
“I will not be traveling. I will be at the house barbecuing and watching the Lakers. I don’t trust that [coronavirus] is gone. I don’t want to gather around anyone. I just don’t trust it,” said another.
