Traffic stop leads to 6 person drug-round up in Pike County

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop in Pike County leads to six arrests and a host of narcotics.
Officers say one of the suspects, Kendrick Quinn of Tylertown, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone along with traffic violations.
That led to another discovery at a nearby hotel where investigators searched two rooms and stumbled across several drugs, including 31.8 grams of methamphetamine, approximately .4 grams of heroin, and about 22 dosage units of oxycodone.
All six suspects are now facing several drug charges:
Kendrick Quinn - traffic violations, felony possession of controlled substances x 2
Demetrius Reed - felony possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute x 4
Ciara Ortago - possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute x 2
Rashard Bell - felony possession of a controlled substance
Christopher Brown - felony possession of a controlled substance
Rakendrick Robinson - felony possession of a controlled substance
