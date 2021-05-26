Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Booneville man

PRENTISS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old Booneville man.
William Jumper is described as a white male around five feet, eleven inches tall, with a bald head and brown eyes.
On Tuesday, May 25, Jumper was last seen in Lee County at about 3:15 p.m., traveling west on Interstate 22 near Veterans Boulevard in a 2009 gray Chevrolet 1500 bearing Mississippi tag PW13810.
He was wearing a blue button-up shirt with white squares, khaki pants, and glasses.
Jumper’s family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Tupelo Police Department at (662) 869-2911.
