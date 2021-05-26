Ohio representative introduces legislation to fire Dr. Fauci

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Ohio representative has introduced a bill entitled the Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal Act, or the FIRED Act.
The bill’s author, Warren Davidson, a Republican, states that the legislation would set a twelve-year term limit for appointees serving as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Dr. Fauci currently serves in this role and has served since 1984.
According to Davidson, Americans have lost confidence in the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. He also asserts that Fauci continues “to advise healthy, low-risk Americans to continue to act as if the pandemic were out of control...”
“It is time for [Fauci] to step aside so that new leadership can ‘follow the science’ and start reopening America,” Davidson concluded.
