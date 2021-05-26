New Canton campsite offers children a taste of country living during summer camp

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - In His Steps Ministries will bring country life to the city kids who have been stuck inside during a year of virtual learning.
Thursday, a campsite dedication ceremony will be held in Canton celebrating the opening of a facility that will offer free summer activities for children and families.
Ten-year-old Michael Clayton and nine-year-old Elijah Kiner are on the banks of the In His Steps Ministries lake, dreaming of the fish they will catch.
The two are looking forward to the Canton summer camp this year because they will experience the great outdoors.
“We don’t really have a lot of plans this summer,” said Elijah. “So I hope we can have fun here and do everything over here and play and fish. Yeah, I’ll mostly be fishing.”
Michael attends Goodloe Elementary and volunteered to cut the grass on the property for the opening.
“We’re gonna have a great time,” said Michael. “We’ll go camping and a lot of stuff and learn more things about fishing, riding horses and stuff.”
In the heart of Canton are a lake and campgrounds that kids will soon be enjoying.
In His Steps Ministries is transforming the former Sandidge Mullins home and 19-acres-and-a-half acres on North Liberty Street into a campsite with arts and crafts and other activities.
Plans include horseback riding, fishing, zip lining and more.
“They love being in the country, but they don’t have an opportunity,” said Rev. Jasper Bacon with In His Steps Ministries. “I would venture to say that most of the kids in Canton, Mississippi have never had that opportunity to do the camping life. So we want to provide something for our children right here in Canton, Mississippi.”
Tiffany Woodruff is Michael’s mother. Her two children participate in the after school and summer programs.
“It’s something awesome to have something around here to do for the kids and then the good thing about it, you know, they don’t have to pay anything. So there’s no excuse that you can’t bring your kids out. I think it’s gonna be an awesome thing to have around here,” said Woodruff.
The half day campground program starts June 5. The four week summer enrichment program begins June 7.
Eighteen-year-old Kayla Garner began attending the after school and summer enrichment programs and is happy to see other children will be able to enjoy the new outdoor facilities.
“I started the program when I was in fourth grade and throughout the years they helped me with school work,” said Garner. “They helped me build my relationship with God. They just helped me grow into the young lady that I am today.”
Applications for the free summer camp are being taken May available May 31. Call In His Step Ministries at 601-859-5708 or email cbacon@inhissteps.org for more information.
