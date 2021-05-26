Mississippi vaccinations up 15 percent over past week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has published data that shows that weekly vaccinations have gone up 15 percent from the week ending May 15, to the week that ended Saturday.
Health experts attribute the jump to reduced vaccine hesitancy in the state.
However, Mississippi still ranks last in people who have received at least one dosage. as well as full vaccinated according to the CDC.
Just 28 percent of Mississippians are fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.