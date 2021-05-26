Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces new leader

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors named Jeffrey L. Hewitt as its newest president.
MLC Board of Directors Chairman Mike McGrevey believes that the lottery will be led well under Hewitt’s leadership.
“Jeff brings a lifetime of lottery experience and has been an integral part of MLC’s senior leadership during the startup phase,” explained McGrevey.
Hewitt has served as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of MLC since 2019. Hewitt has also served lotteries in Florida and Georgia.
Hewitt says he believes that the lottery is set up for continued success, and looks forward to continuing the work that his predecessor, Tom Shaheen, has started.
“I have known Jeff for more than 30 years and have great faith in his ability as a leader and lottery professional,” stated Shaheen.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.