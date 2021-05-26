Man says it’s past time for city to tear down dilapdiated home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sammie Robinson wants the city of Jackson to stop dragging its feet and tear down the dilapidated structure next to his Lampton Avenue home.
He said he and his daughter-in-law have reached out to the city for years, but “so far we haven’t gotten any results.”
“What I would do is at least get someone to look into this a little more. It’s getting to be an eyesore for me as well as detrimental to my health,” he said. “I deal with lung problems.”
Robinson was referring to the abandoned single-story structure next to his home that is slowly falling in on itself. In addition to being an eyesore, he said he can smell the mold and mildew coming from it.
The house has been abandoned for years, and signs of its decay are apparent. In some spots, siding has fallen off, revealing the blackboard underneath. In one spot, the entire wall had fallen in, showing a ceiling fan inside.
The structure sits in stark contrast to Robinson’s home, which features a well-manicured lawn, a trampoline, and other toys for his grandson to play on.
Robinson said he and the homeowner did work to secure the building, in part, by boarding up the front door. However, said he’s gotten up some mornings to see that the board had been taken down.
He said his daughter-in-law been talking to the city for years, but little has been done.
“The city came out and opened the house and looked at it, spray-painted a number on it and said it shouldn’t be long now because it’s supposed to go through the court system,” he said.
The city must go to environmental court to get permission to tear down structures they do not own.
“They said it should be around November (when it gets torn down), but November passed us and that didn’t happen,” he said.
Robinson said his daughter-in-law called two more times about the house and again promises to clean up the property were broken.
“They said for sure they would get it in February. February passed by and we’re now in the month of May,” he said. “Then, the city said it was no longer in the budget.”
Robinson’s daughter-in-law did not want to talk on camera.
“We’ve given them the opportunity to do what was needed,” he said. “Now, they’ve left me with no other choice, so I’m going to notify 3 On Your Side to see if I can get some results.”
WLBT reached out to Jackson Director of Communications Michelle Atoa but did not immediately hear back.
The house is in Ward Three, which is represented by Councilman Kenneth Stokes.
Stokes also was not immediately available for comment.
