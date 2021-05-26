M-Braves able to hold off Biscuits

The M-Braves got Kingham a lead early by scoring their first run in the first inning in 2021 on Tuesday. Dean hit the first of his two doubles and with one out, scored on a Trey Harris single. The Braves made it 2-0 in the second inning as Greyson Jenista opened the frame with an infield hit and with two outs, scored on a single by Drew Lugbauer.