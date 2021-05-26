JMAA works with MSU to fly unmanned planes at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority has teamed up with Mississippi State University’s Raspet Flight Research Laboratory to advance unmanned aviation technology.
The world’s most technologically-advanced large unmanned aircraft will take flight at Mississippi’s busiest airport, Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.
Raspet and the Authority have worked together to obtain authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration for today’s first flight in JAN’s controlled airspace.
Paul A. Brown, JMAA CEO, stated, " It’s a unique opportunity to be a part of cutting-edge advancements for the enhancement of aviation.”
Brown also stated that the research gained from this flight will help in a long-term campaign for the use of UAS at JAN.
“Today’s flight represents a significant milestone,” stated Tom Brooks, director of MSU’s Raspet Flight Lab.
Brook believes that this is initiative is necessary in the advancement of UAS.
Complete integration of UAS would enable them to safely and regularly operate along with manned aircraft, as well as aiding in evacuation decisions and flood assessments.
