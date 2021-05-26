JMAA works with MSU to fly unmanned planes at Jackson airport

Mississippi State University and the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority worked together to fly a technologically-advanced unmanned aircraft at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on Wednesday [May 26]. Pictured, from left, are MSU Associate Vice President for Corporate Engagement and Economic Development Jim Martin, JAN Federal Security Director Kim D. Jackson, JMAA Commissioner LTC (Ret.) Lucius Wright, MSU Vice President for Research and Economic Development Julie Jordan, JMAA Chief Administrative Officer Nycole Campbell-Lewis and MSU Raspet Flight Research Lab Director Tom Brooks. (submitted photo by Chris Bryant) (Source: Chris Bryant / Raspet Flight Research Lab)