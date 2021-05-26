First Alert Forecast: few downpours, summery heat continues late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: As high pressure begins to break down – we’ll see a front approaching the region by late Friday into Saturday. This will help to facilitate a chance for rain and storms; in a scattered sense. Navigating through the Memorial Day weekend, chances for showers and storm will click down through late Saturday into Sunday as the front pushes farther south. Chances of a complete washout of the weekend remain unlikely. In the wake of the front, highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll quickly rebound highs back into the upper 80s to near 90 into early next week, including for Memorial Day Monday.