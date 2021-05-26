First Alert Forecast: few downpours, summery heat continues late week

WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance will round the backside of the upper ridge – helping to kick off widely spaced showers and storms. Outside of the rain risk – expect another mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 80s to near 90. Rain chances taper quickly after sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
THURSDAY: High pressure hangs out over the region; though a few isolated showers and storm may bubble up with the daytime heating. After starting off in the 60s to lower 70s; we’ll see highs in the upper 80s to around 90 again through the afternoon hours. Any downpours will dissipate after sunset with lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: As high pressure begins to break down – we’ll see a front approaching the region by late Friday into Saturday. This will help to facilitate a chance for rain and storms; in a scattered sense. Navigating through the Memorial Day weekend, chances for showers and storm will click down through late Saturday into Sunday as the front pushes farther south. Chances of a complete washout of the weekend remain unlikely. In the wake of the front, highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll quickly rebound highs back into the upper 80s to near 90 into early next week, including for Memorial Day Monday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
